Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021 // Comments off

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy.

EVVTY stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $138.25.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

