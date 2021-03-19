Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy.

EVVTY stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $138.25.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

