EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Up to $27.85

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $29.57. EVO Payments shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 14,816 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

