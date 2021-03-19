Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of CONE opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -253.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

