Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.
Shares of CONE opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -253.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.