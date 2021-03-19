Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite makes up approximately 5.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

