ETHplode Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $54,608.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,878,588 coins and its circulating supply is 43,864,487 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

