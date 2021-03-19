ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Achieves $735,767.82

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $735,767.82 and approximately $74,345.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,725,995 coins and its circulating supply is 26,446,661 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars.

