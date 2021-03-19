Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.17.

TSE ERO opened at C$23.45 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.33.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

