Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $65,332,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

