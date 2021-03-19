Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UFP Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,550,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 741.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.