Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

EQH opened at $32.52 on Friday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

