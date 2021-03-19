Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $646.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $11,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

