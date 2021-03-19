Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

GGB opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.