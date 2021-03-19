Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,694 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

