Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,018 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.47% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $88,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $64,964,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $27,544,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.