Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 254,458 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254,458 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $35,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,418,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 74,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

