Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 203,617 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,617 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $83,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $313.63 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 276.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

