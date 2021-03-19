Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 952,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

