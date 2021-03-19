Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $95.50 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,049 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $95,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

