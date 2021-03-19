Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $64.55 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $64,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.45. 2,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.12 and a 12 month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

