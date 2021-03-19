Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $41.01 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $41,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,113. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.