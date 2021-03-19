Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163,635 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Lamb Weston worth $48,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

