Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock worth $167,932 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

