Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.75

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 103855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

