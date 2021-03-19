Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

