Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0441 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.85 million and approximately $38.60 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00394131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030360 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.35 or 0.04570844 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

