EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Buys 14 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).
Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).
- On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).
Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762 ($9.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,066.89. The stock has a market cap of £702.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.
EMIS Group Company Profile
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
