EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Buys 14 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762 ($9.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,066.89. The stock has a market cap of £702.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

