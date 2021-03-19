eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get eMagin alerts:

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,620,119 shares of company stock worth $9,113,920 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.