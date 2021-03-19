ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.80 ($15.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 traded down €0.28 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting €14.80 ($17.41). 246,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a market cap of $937.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.84.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.