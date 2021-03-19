Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $45,041,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.