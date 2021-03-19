Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.32.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.
