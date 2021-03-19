Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 19,931 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

