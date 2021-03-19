Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,509 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $80,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.