EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

