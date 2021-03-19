Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBRPY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of EBRPY stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

