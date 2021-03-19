eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $1,351,822.50 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00.

EBAY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 750,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,707. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.