eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.52. 415,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,707. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.