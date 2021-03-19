Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,972 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $407.75 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.36.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

