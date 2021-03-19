Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,075 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

