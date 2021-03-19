Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

MCK stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $113.71 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

