Eaton Vance Management Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

