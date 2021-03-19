DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.