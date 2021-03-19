Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
