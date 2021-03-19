Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $505.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.