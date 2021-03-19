Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $138,000 Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

