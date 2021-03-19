Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 72,311 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Waitr were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Waitr by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

