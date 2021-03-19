Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 49,814 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 645,980 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

