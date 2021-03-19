Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 16,728 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 268.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $216,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.00 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.64 million, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

