Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 15,991 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 189,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,069,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

