Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 15,991 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

