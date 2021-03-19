Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,718 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,718 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

