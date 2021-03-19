Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $153,000 Investment in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

