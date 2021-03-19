Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $116,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,814 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.